Seven killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra's Kadapa

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 15 Seven people were killed and eight others injured when an SUV in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district on Monday.

According to police, the collision occurred on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitravati bridge in Kondapuram mandal early this morning. The victims were returning in a Toofan vehicle after paying obeisance at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirupati.

The jeep collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

While seven people died on the spot, eight others were injured.

Since the accident occurred in darkness, police had a tough time rescuing the victims. The injured were initially rushed to a hospital in Tadipatri and later shifted to Anantapur.

