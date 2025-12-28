Seven killed in three road accidents in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, Dec 28 Seven people were killed in three separate road accidents in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Three youths were killed when a motorbike they were riding fell into a ditch in the Sangareddy district of Telangana.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Narayankhed on the Nizampet-Bidar highway.

According to police, the youth, along with the bike, fell into a ditch dug for a culvert.

The trio died on the spot. They have been identified as Avuti Narasimhulu (27), Jinna Mallesh (24) and Jinna Mahesh (23). They were all residents of Narsapur in Narayankhed mandal.

Police shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Sangareddy for autopsy. A police officer said they have registered a case and are taking up further investigation.

The ditch was dug for a culvert on 16-B National Highway, which was constructed recently. The highway connects Nizampet in Sangareddy district to Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka state.

Technical flaws in the construction of the highway were exposed in May during heavy rain as water got stagnated at several places along the 46-km-long highway, which was built with an outlay of Rs 300 crore. Traffic was disrupted on the highway due to water stagnation.

In another accident, a couple was killed in Jagtial district of Telangana. The accident occurred near Gollapalli when a trolley vehicle rammed into a bike. The couple riding the two-wheeler died on the spot.

They have been identified as Lingaiah (50) and Lacchava (48). They were residents of Abdullapur in the same district.

Meanwhile, two people died in an accident in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. According to police, a van rammed into a roadside tree at Gajapatinagar, killing both the occupants of the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as P. Vinay Kumar and Dinesh, both residents of Visakhapatnam. They were returning to Visakhapatnam from Rayagada in Odisha. Police said the person driving the van lost control, leading to the accident.

