Seven Maharashtra bureaucrats transferred

Mumbai, Oct 28 The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, in a minor reshuffle, transferred seven bureaucrats.

Sanjay Khandare (IAS: RR: 1996), Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Principal Secretary (Tourism), Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Parrag Jaiin Nainutia (IAS:RR: 1996), Principal Secretary (Information Technology), General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Kunal Kumar (IAS: RR: 1999) has been posted as Managing Director, Shivshahi Punarvasan Project, Mumbai.

Virendra Singh (IAS: RR: 2006), Secretary (2), Public Health Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Secretary (Information Technology), General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

E Ravendiran (IAS: RR: 2008), Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Navi Mumbai, has been posted as Secretary (2), Public Health Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

M J Pradeep Chandran (IAS: RR: 2012), Additional Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune, has been posted as Project Director, Balasaheb Thakre Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) Project, Pune.

Pavneet Kaur (IAS: RR: 2014), Deputy Director General YASHADA, Pune, has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune.

Earlier, the government, on October 7, had transferred seven bureaucrats.

M Devendra Singh, District Collector of Ratnagiri, was appointed as Member Secretary of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Mumbai.

Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chodane, was appointed as Commissioner of Kumbh Mela, Nashik.

Jalaj Sharma, District Collector of Nashik, was posted as Metropolitan Commissioner of Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Nashik.

Ayush Prasad, District Collector of Jalgaon, was appointed as District Collector of Nashik.

Rohan Ghughe, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Thane, was posted as District Collector of Jalgaon.

Sanjay Kolte, Managing Director of Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project, Mumbai, was appointed as Sugar Commissioner, Pune, to the vacant post.

Manoj Jindal, Joint Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Mumbai, was appointed as District Collector of Ratnagiri.

