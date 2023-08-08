Seven months after surgery, Indian Sambar again frolics in the wild

Mumbai, Aug 8 In a heartwarming recovery, a seriously injured young Indian Sambar -- which underwent surgery -- nearly seven months ago, has fully recovered, and was recently released back into the wild in Thane forests, officials said here on Tuesday.

The wounded, bleeding and shocked female Sambar was found in the Tokawade Forest Range in Thane by the Maharashtra Forest Department rangers in January this year.

Seeing the creature, around nine months old, in a critical condition and in deep pain, the team of Pradeep Roundhal, RFO, rushed it to the veterinary experts of the Wildlife SOS (WSOS) for treatment.

The veterinarian team found that her body was covered with multiple wounds presumably due to dog bites or other predators, plus she had suffered a fracture on the right forelimb possibly due to a collision or a fall.

Seeing the critical condition, the vets decided to go all out to give her a second chance at life in the wild and made untiring efforts, at times almost round-the-clock to treat the Sambar.

First she underwent treatment at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar (Pune), according to Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, WSOS.

"We first took help of fibreglass plaster but did not get the desired result. So we performed a minor surgery on the Sambar and then kept her under postoperative observation for a few months to assess whether she could walk properly or not,” said Dr. Sawane.

After months of extensive treatment, observation and loving care, the Sambar finally made a miraculous recovery, she got back on her feet and was back to freedom in the forests, said a delighted CEO and Co-Founder of WSOS Kartick Satyanarayan.

"This is the third treatment and release in Maharashtra this year… Earlier we helped and treated an injured Shikra bird and a Chinkara before sending them back into the wild habitat," said Satyanarayan.

Forest department officers lauded the WSOS efforts, saying it proves how dedicated their veterinary teams are and all were thrilled to see the Sambar regain her health and go back to the wild.

The charitable WSOS was formed in 1998 to rescue and rehabilitate wild animals in distress all over the country, promote conservation, combat poaching, illegal wildlife trading, etc.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor