Seven Padma awardees from West Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 26 Seven people, in various fields, from West Bengal figure in the list of Padma awardees for 2024.

Out of the seven, three have been conferred the Padma Bhushan and the remaining four the Padma Shri.

The recipients of the Padma Bhushan category include superstar Mithun Chakraborty and the iconic pop-singer Usha Uthup.

Corporate counsel, former BJP MP and former Union Minister Satyabrata Mukherjee is the third recipient though posthumously.

Padma Shri awardees include acclaimed environmental activist from the tribal community in Purulia district Dukhu Majhi. Tribal Chhau mask artist Nepal Chandra Sutradhar is a posthumous recipient.

Kolkata’s iconic idol maker and sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal and iconic Bhadhu folk singer from Birbhum Ratan Kahar are the other two recipients of Padma Shri.

