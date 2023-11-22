Seven schoolchildren injured in Vizag accident

Visakhapatnam, Nov 22 Seven school children were injured when an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred at Sangam Sarat Theatre crossroads, was captured on CCTV cameras.

The speeding auto-rickshaw apparently lost control, and rammed into the truck.

The three-wheeler overturned, throwing the children onto the road.

Passersby rushed to the rescue of the injured and shifted them to hospital where the condition of two is stated to be critical.

The truck stopped about 100 meters away from the spot.

The locals caught the driver and cleaner and handed them over to police.

However, after analyzing the CCTV footage, police said the collision occurred due to negligence by the auto-rickshaw driver.

