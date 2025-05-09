Seven terrorists killed as BSF foils infiltration bid from Pak in J&K's Samba

Jammu, May 9 Seven terrorists were killed on Friday by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) during a foiled infiltration bid on the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

BSF sources said a heavily armed group of terrorists, aided by fire cover by Pakistan rangers, tried to infiltrate into the Indian side of the International Border in Samba district.

“Seven terrorists have been killed during this foiled infiltration bid. The operation is still going on in the area,” sources said.

After its drones and low-range missiles fired at target defence installations were neutralised by the alert troops in Jammu, Samba, R.S. Pura and other places, terrorists aided by Pakistan troops made an unsuccessful infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on the border.

A BSF spokesman said a major infiltration bid from across the International Border was foiled around 11 p.m. on Thursday evening. The intruding terrorists were forced to withdraw back into the Pakistan side of the border.

A woman was killed and another injured in Pakistan's heavy mortar shelling on civilian areas in the Uri sector of Baramulla district late Thursday evening.

Officials said a vehicle travelling from Razerwani to Baramulla was hit by a shell fired from across the Line Of Control (LoC) near Mohura.

In this incident, a woman identified as Nargis Begum was killed while another woman, Hafeeza Begum was injured. Pakistan Army continued resorting to heavy mortar shelling in Uri, Tangdhar, Poonch and Rajouri on the LoC and in Samba on the International Border.

Drones and low-range missiles fired at Jammu airport as well as other defence installations in Jammu city failed as these were neutralised in the air by an efficient air defence system put in place by the Armed Forces.

A complete blackout was observed in Jammu and Srinagar city immediately after sirens started warning the people of an impending attack by the enemy. Electricity has been restored in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

Amid the prevailing situation, the schools, colleges and universities will remain closed across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday.

Sakina Itoo, Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister, said that keeping in view the safety of students, all the private and government schools, colleges and universities will remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

Naseer Iqbal, Registrar of Kashmir University, also said that classes will remain suspended at the university on Friday.

