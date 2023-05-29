Seventh case of 'click farm' fraud in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 29 In the seventh case of 'click farm' fraud in the past five months, a woman was duped of Rs 75,000 on the pretext of an online job in which she had to like a given link sent to her.

The Aliganj resident was duped of Rs 75,000 in the name of an on-line job. In an FIR, the woman's husband said she got an offer of a task-based job (video promotion and digital marketing) and was asked to download Telegram App.

"To appear genuine, she was also paid a handsome return and later, on pretext of registration of money, security, she was made to shell out more," said her husband in the FIR.

The miscreant tricked the victim and later refused to pay the money. The miscreant also refused to pay Rs 75,000 as promotion money, the complainant said.

