Several dead after bus plunges down steep slope in J&K's Doda

A bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and plunged around 250 meters down a steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area of the Doda district. The local authorities, including the police and rescue teams, rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and assess the extent of the tragedy. Preliminary reports from the Police Control Room in Doda suggest that the death toll could be as high as 20 or even more.Swift responses from local authorities, including police and rescue teams, are underway as they work tirelessly to conduct rescue operations and assess the full extent of this tragic event.

The injured are being shifted to the government hospitals in Kishtwar and Doda. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said that a helicopter service was being arranged to transport the injured. "Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required being provided," Mr Singh said on X (formerly Twitter).