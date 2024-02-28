Several Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers at Railway Station in Jharkhand’s Jamtara
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2024 08:46 PM2024-02-28T20:46:06+5:302024-02-28T20:46:27+5:30
A train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara, Jharkhand, as confirmed by Jamtara Deputy ...
A train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara, Jharkhand, as confirmed by Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra. The Deputy Commissioner further told ANI that a few deaths have been reported in the incident. However, he added that it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths. Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited...
Open in app