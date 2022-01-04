Several employees of Central govt in Shastri Bhawan test positive for COVID-19

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, several Central government employees working in Shastri Bhawan have been tested positive for the infection in the last four days, the sources said.

According to the source, a special camp for COVID-19 testing was also arranged for the employees working here on Tuesday.

Some of the staff members have been tested positive but the exact number is not clear as their reports were sent to their personal phone numbers, the sources said.

The employees of ministries are taking precautionary measures and are following the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government.

The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

