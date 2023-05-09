Several feared dead after tanker carrying raw alcohol falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Several casualties are feared after a tanker carrying raw alcohol fell into a gorge in Dive Ghat in Pune on Monday night, said officials.

More details are awaited on the matter.

Earlier, in March, at least five people were injured after a Bengaluru-bound private bus from Mumbai met with an accident, informed officials from Pune's Fire department.

According to officials, the bus met with an accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Bavdhan in Pune.

"The injured people were admitted to a hospital," said an official.

