Several feared dead after tanker carrying raw alcohol falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Pune
By ANI | Published: May 9, 2023 02:05 AM 2023-05-09T02:05:23+5:30 2023-05-09T02:10:08+5:30
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Several casualties are feared after a tanker carrying raw alcohol fell into a gorge in Dive Ghat in Pune on Monday night, said officials.
More details are awaited on the matter.
Earlier, in March, at least five people were injured after a Bengaluru-bound private bus from Mumbai met with an accident, informed officials from Pune's Fire department.
According to officials, the bus met with an accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Bavdhan in Pune.
"The injured people were admitted to a hospital," said an official.
