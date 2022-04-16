Several hurt as clashes break out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police on high alert

New Delhi, April 16 Violent clashes broke out between two groups in the Jahangirpuri area of the National capital on Saturday evening, in which several people as well as police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police are yet to furnish any details about the incident. However, sources said that violence erupted after there was stone pelting during a Shobha Yatra taken out in the area.

A Fire Department official told that received several calls in the evening regarding arson in the area.

"We can't respond to such request, but at 6.43 p.m. we got a call about a fire incident at a shop in the Jahangirpuri area after which two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service," the official said.

The official further informed that two fire engines are still in the area as a precautionary measure.

The injured have been shifted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital.

