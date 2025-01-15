Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi, Jan 15 Yet another bus accident occurred in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning when a bus carrying 30 passengers overturned near Uttarkashi's Jakhol village.

The accident took place near Sunkundi village, just 2 km ahead of Jakhol. Seven passengers sustained injuries, while the remaining passengers are reported to be safe.

The injured have been rushed to the Primary Health Center in Mori for treatment, according to the rescue officials.

The bus, operated by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, was on its way from Dehradun to Jakhol when it overturned on the outer edge of the road while making a turn.

An ambulance was dispatched from Mori to the site of the incident. District Magistrate Dr Meherban Singh Bisht has directed local officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Teams from the Health Department, Revenue Police Department, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the spot to manage rescue and relief efforts.

This mishap comes just two days after a bus plunged into a 100-meter-deep gorge in Pauri Garhwal's Srinagar district, resulting in the death of six people and injuries to 22 others.

Similarly, last month, a tragic accident in Uttarakhand's Nainital district claimed four lives, including an 8-year-old boy, when a bus fell into a 500-foot gorge while trying to avoid a collision with a car.

In that incident, three people died on the spot, while the young boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Twenty-four others, including the driver, were injured.

The series of bus accidents in the region raises concerns over road safety and the condition of transport infrastructure in Uttarakhand.

Last year, in November, a bus with over 50 passengers fell into a 200-meter gorge in Almora. The accident resulted in the deaths of 34 people, including children, marking one of the worst tragedies in the state in recent times.

