Several injured in bus accident in J-K's Udhampur

Several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in the Moungri area of Udhampur district on Friday.

The bus was en route to Moungri from Udhampur when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Gulaban area, causing it to skid off the road.

Currently, the police team is present at the accident spot.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on January 28, in the Udhampur area, a bus met with an accident in which several passengers were injured.

The bus was en route to Jammu from Doda. The accident occurred at Sail Sallan on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The injured were shifted to the District hospital Udhampur.

"Six persons got injured and shifted to District Hospital," said Dr Vijay Basnotra, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Udhampur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor