Several Maoists 'neutralised' in Bijapur-Gadhchiroli gun battle, search ops underway

Raipur/Gadhchiroli, Nov 11 A fierce gun battle raging since Tuesday morning along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border in the dense forests near Bijapur and Gadhchiroli districts has reportedly left several Maoists neutralised, according to preliminary inputs from security forces.

The ongoing operation, involving joint teams of District Reserve Guards (DRG), CoBRA commandos, and local police, has drawn Maoist insurgents into a protracted firefight, marking yet another blow to the dwindling insurgency in Bastar.

Official confirmation on the exact number of casualties remains pending as the exchange of fire continues intermittently, with security personnel maintaining a cordon to prevent escapes.

"Several hardcore Maoists are believed to have been gunned down, but the final tally will be ascertained only after the search operation concludes and the area is fully sanitised," Chhattisgarh Police officers said on condition of anonymity.

No injuries among security forces have been reported so far, though reinforcements from nearby camps have been rushed to bolster the assault.

The clash erupted around 6 a.m. when a joint patrol, acting on specific intelligence about a group of 20-25 armed ultras from the banned CPI (Maoist)'s Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, stumbled upon the insurgents in a forested stretch.

The Maoists, reportedly led by high-level commanders, opened fire with automatic weapons and grenades, prompting a robust retaliation.

The terrain, characterised by thick undergrowth and ravines, has favoured hit-and-run tactics by the rebels, prolonging the encounter into its third day.

This operation comes amid a surge in anti-Naxal activities in the region.

Just two days ago, on November 9, a brief skirmish unfolded in the adjoining Sukma forests, where security forces engaged a splinter Maoist squad.

The insurgents fled into the underbrush, evading capture, but DRG teams have since intensified combing operations, recovering abandoned explosives and propaganda material.

Sources indicate the escaped group may have linked up with the larger cadre targeted in the current Bijapur-Gadhchiroli clash.

The November 5-6 encounter on the Bijapur-Telangana border, where three Maoists - including a deputy commander with a Rs 5 lakh bounty - were killed, set the stage for this escalation. That operation, conducted by Telangana Greyhounds and Chhattisgarh STF, yielded two AK-47 rifles and IED components, underscoring the Maoists' desperation to regroup amid relentless pressure.

Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, a Maoist hotbed, has witnessed a dramatic decline in insurgent activity this year.

Over 400 cadres have surrendered since January, citing improved rehabilitation policies under the state government's 2025 Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme, which offers skill training, housing, and stipends up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

High-profile neutralisations, such as the February Bijapur clash that claimed 31 Maoists, have eroded the group's command structure, reducing their operational zones to a mere 12 districts nationwide.

State Home Minister Vijay Sharma recently appealed for surrenders during his Bijapur visit, hailed the ongoing action as a "decisive step toward a Naxal-free Bastar."

He reiterated the government's dual approach of kinetic operations and development initiatives, including road connectivity and mobile health units in remote villages.

Security analysts attribute the Maoists' vulnerability to enhanced intelligence-sharing between states, bolstered by drone surveillance and human informants.

The border area's strategic importance, serving as a transit route for arms smuggling from Maharashtra, makes such joint ops critical.

As the search intensifies, authorities anticipate recovering weapons caches, including INSAS rifles and gelatin sticks, typical of Maoist armouries.

