Several reforms to transform food processing sector launched in last 10 years: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 19 India launched several reforms to transform the food processing sector in the last decade, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In his virtual address at the World Food India Programme held in the national capital, the PM noted that his government is "creating a strong ecosystem of modern infrastructure, robust supply chains and employment generation across the country" to boost the food sector.

"During the last 10 years, we have introduced wide-ranging reforms to transform the food processing sector," he said.

This includes "multi-dimensional initiatives such as 100 per cent FDI in food processing, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, Production Linked Incentive scheme for food processing industries".

The Prime Minister also lauded the farmers and called them the "backbone of the Indian food ecosystem".

He said the farmers have "ensured the creation of nutritious and delicious traditions of culinary excellence. We are supporting their hard work with innovative policies and focused implementation".

PM Modi said that he aims for "India to set global benchmarks for innovation, sustainability and safety in the food sector".

This can be achieved via "progressive agricultural practices, strong administrative frameworks, and cutting-edge technologies". He also envisions empowering small enterprises.

"We want our MSMEs to flourish and become an integral part of the global value chain and at the same time, encourage women to become micro entrepreneurs," the PM said.

Greeting the participants at the event, he called “World Food India 2024 a vibrant platform for the brightest minds from the global food industry", which will also discuss such as food safety, quality standards, and best practices. "I am sure that important topics such as food irradiation to enhance food safety and reduce food wastage, plant-based proteins to promote nutrition and sustainability, as well as the circular economy, will be showcased," PM Modi said, urging all to "march ahead and realise the dream of building a sustainable, safe, inclusive and nutritious world".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor