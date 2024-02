Several trapped in Himachal cosmetic unit fire

Shimla, Feb 2 Several people are feared to be trapped in a massive fire that broke out in a cosmetic product manufacturing factory located in Himachal Pradesh’s industrial hub Baddi in Solan district, officials said.

The officials said that no loss of life has been reported so far. The accident spot is some 32 km from Chandigarh.

Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is expected to reach the spot soon to rescue the trapped workers.

He said that fire tenders have been pressed in action to douse the fire.

“An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of fire,” he said.

