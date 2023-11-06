Several UP hospitals to be upgraded: Dy CM Pathak

Lucknow, Nov 6 The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 2.8 crore to the neuroscience centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) for the construction of a modular operation theatre and networking facilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who oversees the state’s medical education department, has directed the release of these funds, emphasising the importance of the neuroscience centre in providing comprehensive neuro trauma and neuro emergency treatment under one roof.

In the first phase, 90 beds and three modular operation theatres are being constructed on three floors of the institute’s new block, which will feature an integrated system for modular OT and network connectivity.

“The release of this funding will accelerate the work at the neuroscience centre, ultimately providing modern treatment to serious neurological patients,” Pathak said.

Meanwhile, the state government has also earmarked Rs 1.47 crore for the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital.

The funds will be used to enhance its Outpatient Department (OPD) operations and improving patient care and accessibility.

A significant allocation of Rs 1.8 crore has been granted to the Nursing College at Autonomous Government Medical College, Firozabad University for furniture and Rs 1.78 crore for other services, ensuring a conducive learning environment for future nursing professionals.

The Gautam Buddha Combined Medical College is set to undergo a significant expansion, increasing its bed capacity from 100 to 240.

An allocation of Rs 2.8 crore has been made to provide the necessary furniture and equipment to support this expansion.

To strengthen the state’s blood banking infrastructure, Rs 22.87 lakh has been allocated to establish a Blood and Component Unit at Pratapgarh State Medical College.

