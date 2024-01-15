Severe Cold Conditions Continue in Northern India: IMD Forecasts Extended Cold Wave

In the midst of winter, northwest and northern India are currently experiencing severe cold conditions that have persisted over the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting their continuation in the coming days.

According to the IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist over the plains of Northwest India for the next three days, gradually decreasing thereafter. The advisory states, "Cold wave to Severe Cold wave conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 15th-17th January 2024."

Cold wave conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan until January 18, over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar until January 16, and over East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha on January 15. Ground frost conditions are also anticipated over Northwest India until January 16.

In addition to cold wave conditions, the IMD forecasts cold day to severe cold day conditions in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 15 and 16, with cold day conditions expected in some parts of the region on January 17. Similar weather conditions are also likely to persist in isolated pockets of Bihar until January 16, and cold day conditions are expected in isolated pockets of West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

The prevailing weather conditions include dense to very dense fog in several parts of northwest India. The IMD predicts, "Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over many parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 15th night to 17th morning, in some parts on 17th night & 18th morning and Dense fog in some parts for subsequent 2 days." Similar conditions are expected in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar until January 17, with dense fog in isolated pockets for the subsequent three days. Additionally, dense fog conditions are likely over east and northeast India.

The minimum temperature forecast indicates a gradual rise by two to three degrees Celsius in Northwest India over the next four to five days. Conversely, East India is expected to witness no significant change in minimum temperatures in the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of three to four degrees Celsius thereafter.

As the cold wave tightens its grip on these regions, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their well-being in the face of the challenging weather conditions.