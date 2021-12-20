Severe cold wave to continue in northwest India

New Delhi, Dec 20 Cold to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets would likely continue for subsequent 24 hours and very likely to abate thereafter in the areas mentioned above.

During next 48 hours, cold wave conditions at isolated pockets are very likely over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and during next 72 hours over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Mercury will dip during the day time and cold to severe cold day conditions are very likely at some places over Madhya Pradesh and cold day conditions are likely in isolated pockets over west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours but will abate thereafter.

Dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab and Haryana during December 23 to 25 and over west Rajasthan on December 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, under the influence of two 'Western Disturbances' in quick succession - the first from December 22 and second from December 24, light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region between December 22 and 25. Light isolated rainfall is also likely over Punjab on December 24.

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during December 21 to 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor