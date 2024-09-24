Sewa Pakhwada: Divyangs provided with free artificial limbs at a camp organised by IMF

Mumbai, Sep 24 The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) along with the Rotary Club organised a free ‘Artificial Limb Fitting Camp’ in the city on Tuesday, to mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Sewa Pakhwada program.

During the camp, doctors along with assisting staff examined and fitted artificial limbs (prosthetics) on as many as 80 specially-abled persons and consultations on follow-up support for proper use of prosthetics were also provided during the camp.

Indian actress Pankhuri Gidwani and noted Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari also attended the program and hailed the Modi government's initiatives and schemes for ‘Divyangjan’.

IMF founder Satnam Singh and other organisers said that the camp was aimed at providing essential support for individuals with physical disabilities, helping them lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, also a RS MP said: “No other Prime Minister in the history of Independent India, understood the aspirations of Divyangjan as has been done by PM Modi in the last 10 years alone. PM Modi has taken unparallelled initiatives for the welfare of Divyangjan, he has been working to build accessible India for specially-abled persons.”

“Under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, the Modi government has introduced ramps, lifts, and accessible restrooms in government offices, railway stations, airports, and public places to enhance accessibility and create an inclusive environment for persons with disabilities. Modi government is committed to providing equipment to 50 lakh people with disabilities over the next 5 years,” he added.

Ankit Tiwari, a popular Bollywood singer said: “PM Modi has been working on a large scale to empower Divyangjans of the country with his unparallel schemes and initiatives, he has created a lot many opportunities for them. Now there is no need to hide your disease as used to be done earlier. 10 to 15 years ago, there were barely any opportunities for the divyangs but the Prime Minister has ensured their empowerment through various schemes and things they can achieve now were not possible earlier.”

A couple of Divyangs who benefitted from IMF’s free Artificial Limb Fitting camp also shared their stories:

Mansoor Alam, a resident of Bihar, who lost his feet in a road accident 11 years ago said: “I lost one of my feet in a road accident and face a lot of difficulty in moving around in public places or at my home. Buying artificial limbs from the market is an expensive affair which I could not afford but when I got to know about the artificial limb distribution-cum-fitting camp, I reached here today. I am extremely grateful to the Indian Minorities Foundation for organising this free artificial limb distribution camp as I will get a lot of relief after getting artificial feet fitted free of cost at the camp. My life will be sorted again. Modi government has done a lot of work for the empowerment of Divyangjan in the last 10 years.”

Tev Ali Muidul, a polio patient who came for his treatment at the camp said: “I would like to thank PM Modi for introducing initiatives aimed at empowering the disabled persons in the country. I never thought that my treatment would be done free of cost here. I used to work as a clerk and because of my illness, I was asked to leave the job. Following this, the financial condition of my family had gone from bad to worse. But today, due to PM Modi's scheme, I am not only getting Rs 1000 compensation but also my treatment was done free of cost.”

William Anthony Keeney, a Mumbai resident, said: “I have come here today to the IMF organized camp with my sister Mary Anthony. My elder sister has been suffering from leprosy since childhood. Due to this, she developed cancer in her leg. Later, her leg had to be amputated. Our family takes care of her. We came to know that here prosthetic limbs are being provided to handicapped persons free of cost in the camp organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation. That is why he has come here to get a prosthetic leg fitted for his sister.”

Zahira, who came with her mentally ill child said: “I had to take a loan to take care of my child but for a long time despite moving from one hospital to another he was not getting cured completely. Today I have come to this camp with the hope that he will be treated here. I want to thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart for introducing such initiatives where free of cost treatment is provided to needy people. I pray that PM Modi continues to work successfully for the empowerment of disabled persons in future as well.”

