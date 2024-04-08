Sex Change Surgery in India: Supreme Court Seeks Response from Centre, CARA

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), and others regarding a PIL aimed at protecting the interests of intersex children who undergo unregulated sex change surgeries in the country. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the petitioner, Madurai resident Gopi Shankar M's submissions that intersex individuals are not recognized as voters upon reaching adulthood. In Indore, a man undergoes sex change surgery under false pretenses of marriage, resulting in his partner being booked.

"Issue notice," the bench said and asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to assist it in hearing of the PIL. The lawyer also said that the medical interventions for such sex change surgeries are punishable offences in other jurisdictions. HC on Sex Change: Every Person Has Constitutional Right to Change Gender Through Surgery, Says Allahabad High Court; Gives Relief to Female UP Police Constable Seeking Permission for Sex Reassignment Surgery.

The PIL has made Union ministries of Home Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment, Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, and Women and Child Development parties to the plea. The Registrar General, the Census Commissioner of India and the CARA have also made parties to the plea.