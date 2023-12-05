Sex racket busted after cops raid two spa centres in Gurugram, 3 arrested

Gurugram, Dec 5 Three people were arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket from two spa centres in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested have been booked under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and an FIR has been registered against them at the DLF Phase-1 police station.

According to the police, information was received about prostitution is being carried out at the spa centres in Qutab Plaza Market located in DLF Phase-1 area of Gurugram.

A policeman acting as a decoy customer visited both the spas on Tuesday and found that the employees were involved in the sex trade. On his information, ACP, HQs, Sushila constituted a special team which raided the spots and nabbed Surjeet and Mehar Mistry a.k.a Pritam, the manager of Lotus Spa.

Similarly, the police have also arrested Lummilasatganta alias Alam of Unique Spa.

"Further investigation in the matter is underway. we are collecting more information about the involvement of other persons," Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor