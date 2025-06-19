Sex Racket Busted in MP: Three Women Rescued From Hotel Velvet Inn in Jabalpur, Two Arrested During Police Raid

Police raided Hotel Velvet Inn, Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, where a prostitution racket was found to be operating. A man and a woman were discovered in an objectionable position in one of the hotel rooms. Two individuals, including hotel operator Pradeep Mishra, were arrested during the operation and three women were rescued. A case has been registered against the operator under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Three Held, Two Women Rescued in Chembur by RCF Police.

The police had received a tip about illegal activities being conducted at the hotel. On Wednesday, a team from the Lordganj police station was dispatched to investigate. As soon as the police entered the hotel, staff members began to flee in panic. When officers began checking the rooms, the staff initially attempted to obstruct the search.

Visuals From Hotel Velvet Inn

Jabalpur, MP: Police raided Hotel Velvet Inn and busted a sex racket. Three women, a customer, and hotel owner Pradeep Mishra were caught. FIR has been registered pic.twitter.com/tTRNCgeoXR — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2025

During the inspection, police opened the doors of multiple rooms. Two young women were found in one room, and in another, a man identified as Jeevan Pandey was discovered with a young woman in a compromising position. Hotel manager Pradeep Mishra, customer Jeevan Pandey, and three women—aged between 22 and 30—were arrested on the spot. The women are currently being questioned by the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that immoral activities had been taking place at the hotel for a considerable time. The accused reportedly showed photos of women to male customers who arrived at the hotel, and prices were set based on the woman selected.