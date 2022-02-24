Sex racket operating from spa busted, 3 arrested

Gurugram, Feb 24 Three people, including a spa operator, have been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket from a spa in Sector-31 market in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, a policeman, acting as a decoy customer, visited Lotus Spa late on Wednesday night and found the operator of the spa involved in sex trade.

On being informed, a joint team of the crime branch Sector-31, woman police station sector-51 and Sector-40 police station raided the spa and nabbed three people.

The arrested were identified as Spa operator Abhinay and two clients Dinesh and Harpreet. Deepak, the spa owner, is yet to be arrested.

At the time of the raid, a room in the spa centre was occupied where a woman and man were found in an objectionable condition," the police said.

"Based on the information, a police team reached the spot and arrested the culprits red-handed while soliciting sex. Police have arrested an operator and two customers," said Kuldeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector-40 police station.

During investigation, Abhinay disclosed that he used to take 10 per cent as commission from the spa owner.

The arrested have been booked under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and an FIR has been registered against them at the Sector-40 police station.

