Sex video scandal: K'taka LoP R. Ashoka accuses state govt of phone tapping

Bengaluru, May 21 The leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Tuesday accused the Congress government in the state of being involved in phone tapping.

"If this is not true, the matter should be immediately handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and taken to a logical conclusion," the BJP leader said.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy spoke about phone tapping and he must have been informed by some police officers.

He also said that the equipment required for phone tapping can be purchased from China.

“A probe should be carried out to find out how many such equipment were bought and where they were used. I have been informed by the police that the phones of opposition leaders are being tapped. The government should conduct a probe,” Ashoka said.

"Those involved in phone tapping must be sent to jail. The government should hand over the case to the CBI. If the government claims it is not tapping phones, then it should allow the CBI to investigate the matter," he added.

On Monday, JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the state government of tapping the phones of the family members of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in connection with the alleged sex video scandal involving the veteran JD-S chief's grandson Prajwal Revanna.

"Our phones are being tapped. The phones of 40 people in my close circles are also being tapped. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar knows everything about this. The new phones can also be tapped within 24 hours. The phones of all my family members are being tapped,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor