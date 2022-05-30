Sexual assault case: Actor Vijay Babu to return to India on June 1, Kerala HC posts anticipatory bail on Tuesday

Kerala High Court posted the anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case registered against him on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the counsel of Vijay Babu informed the court that he will come to India from Dubai on June 1.

Earlier, the counsel produced the return ticket of Babu before the court, which is for Monday from Dubai. But then it was cancelled due to the pending anticipatory bail.

Earlier, Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on an actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook.

( With inputs from ANI )

