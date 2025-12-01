Sexual assault case: Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil submits more 'evidence' as police step up hunt

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 In a dramatic turn in the sexual-assault case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the absconding leader on Monday submitted additional evidence against the complainant in a sealed cover to the court, even as police intensified efforts to trace and arrest him.

He had submitted similar evidence last week, and his anticipatory-bail plea is slated for hearing on Wednesday before a court here in the state capital.

The evidence, aimed at disputing the complainant’s allegations, includes photographs, recorded phone conversations and a Hash Value Certificate of WhatsApp chats, submitted to establish the authenticity of the digital material provided on a pen drive.

Sources say Rahul Mamkootathil's legal strategy hinges on challenging the credibility of the complainant’s version; investigators confirmed the Hash Certificate is a critical component to show that the digital files have not been tampered with.

The court has not yet examined the content of the sealed documents, maintaining confidentiality and heightening interest.

The case began after a woman filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging she was sexually exploited by the Congress MLA on several occasions; following the complaint, police registered a case and Rahul went on the run.

Police say Rahul Mamkootathil left his Palakkad flat using calculated and sophisticated methods to evade surveillance. He reportedly selected routes without CCTV coverage and deliberately drove his red car through multiple diverging paths to confuse tracking teams.

Despite a detailed CCTV analysis by the Special Branch, police have so far been unable to determine his exact escape route.

The probe has expanded across districts. Under the leadership of respective District Police chiefs, search teams have been deployed across Kerala, supported by a special investigation team under Thiruvananthapuram City Police.

Officials confirm they are monitoring digital and physical trails and believe his capture is imminent. Police say they are closely studying Rahul’s movements and communications, and suggest he may be attempting to use legal manoeuvres while strategically avoiding direct custody.

Investigators believe the court's handling of his sealed-evidence submission, alongside the intensifying manhunt, could prove pivotal in determining whether the case takes a decisive turn in his favour or leads to swift arrest and prosecution.

