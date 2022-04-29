Sexual assault case: Kerala HC to hear anticipatory bail plea of actor Vijay Babu after summer vacation

Kerala High Court on Friday refused to consider the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case.

The court made it clear that the plea will be considered only after the summer vacation.

In the anticipatory bail plea, Vijay Babu alleged that the actress who has given a complaint against him is trying to blackmail him.

Earlier this week, Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on the actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook.

Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman's complaint. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint.

The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district and also an actress.

( With inputs from ANI )

