Sexual assault case: Prajwal Revanna's SIT custody extended till June 10

Bengaluru, June 6 A court on Thursday extended the Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody of JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna till June 10 in connection with the sexual assault case.

The SIT sleuths produced Prajwal before the court as his custody had ended on Thursday.

Ashok Nayak, the counsel for the SIT, submitted to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate that the agency had not sufficient time to investigate him yet and that there was no clue about the original mobile handset in which the videos were recorded.

The prosecution said that they needed to bring Prajwal and the victims face-to-face as part of the investigation.

"It needs to be ascertained how he was funded while he was in a foreign location. Prajwal was an absconding accused and needed to be brought face-to-face with the victims and witnesses. Prajwal has not given proper answers and has been rejecting the allegations. He had gone to the hospital complaining of a stomach ache," the counsel said and pleaded with the court to extend his SIT custody till June 10.

Prajwal had lost the Lok Sabha election from the Hassan seat, and his mother Bhavani Revanna is absconding in connection with the kidnap case of a sexual assault victim involving her son.

On May 21, Revanna was arrested from the Bengaluru International Airport soon after he arrived from Munich, Germany.

The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna left the country on April 26, following the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka after the alleged sex video scandal came to light.

The authorities had issued an arrest warrant, a lookout notice and a Blue Corner notice against him.

