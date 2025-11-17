Sexual harassment case: Police issue notice to Kannada actress, ask her to come with proof

Bengaluru, Nov 17 Karnataka police on Monday issued a notice to a Kannada actress, asking her to appear before them with evidence and documents related to the allegations she has made against an industrialist accused of sexually harassing her. The actress had earlier lodged a police complaint against industrialist Arvind Reddy.

Police stated that they will question her about how long she has known the accused, the nature of the harassment he allegedly subjected her to, and how much money Aravind Reddy had given her. They have also asked the actress to provide documents to support her allegations.

The Govindarajnagar police investigated the case and arrested the accused industrialist last week. He later obtained bail from the court. The actress alleged that after their break-up, the accused carried out a smear campaign against her and, despite her attempts to maintain distance, forced her to remain in a relationship with him. She further alleged that he bad-mouthed her to her family members and sexually harassed her.

The industrialist, in his statement, claimed that he had been in a live-in relationship with the actress for two years, during which he gifted her a luxury car, a plot of land, and a house worth Rs 5 crore. He alleged that when he asked her to marry him, she became hostile and began making accusations. He also claimed that the actress was involved with another man.

Responding to these allegations, the actress denied accepting any expensive gifts from the accused and said she had also spent money on him as per her capacity. She stated that she chose to end the relationship because the accused did not support her emotionally and frequently went on foreign trips without informing her. She decided to leave when he stopped answering her calls for months.

After she informed him of her decision to break up, the accused allegedly blackmailed her, threatening to reveal personal details to her family and post information about her on social media.

The accused industrialist owns a reputed real estate company and was the owner of one of the cricket teams that participated in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL). He has also produced films and organised several events featuring actors and actresses. The actress was introduced to him about two years ago.

