Sexual harassment of women IPS officer: Madras HC refuse to stay sessions court verdict against ex-Special DGP

Chennai, Feb 12 The Madras High Court on Monday refused to stay the judgment of a Villupuram sessions court upholding the conviction of former Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das for sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police.

A single bench of Judge Nirmal Kumar refused to stay the operation of a judgement passed by the Villupuram principal sessions court judge R. Poornima.

Das was convicted on June 16, 2023 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Villupuram and sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Justice Kumar pointed out that the verdict could be stayed only if Das challenged the Sessions Court verdict, not through a criminal revision petition.

Das IPS had insisted on transferring his criminal appeal to the newly-inaugurated Principal Sessions Court in Kallakurichi district.

When the criminal revision petition was listed for hearing before the judge on Monday, he was informed that the Villupuram court had delivered the judgement on the appeal that morning.

Das's counsel pleaded for a stay but the judge refused and simply ordered notice to the state on the revision plea and adjourned the matter to February 27.

