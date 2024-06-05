Seychelles reaffirms 'unwavering commitment' to key strategic ally India during third term of Modi govt

New Delhi, June 5 Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan hoped on Wednesday that Narendra Modi's third term as Prime Minister of India will not only strengthen bilateral relations but also help in strongly addressing the "multiple global and regional challenges" that confront both nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I extend our warmest congratulations on your re-election as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India," Ramkalawan said in his long congratulatory message to PM Modi.

"This outcome is a testament to the confidence that the Indian people place in your visionary leadership and the remarkable progress that India has made under your stewardship, as well as the high regard in which you are held," he added.

Spotlighting the "special relationship" between the two countries which has strengthened over the years, the Seychelles President stated both nations are working "ever more closely" on a range of issues of mutual interest and concern.

"India's role as a key development partner and strategic ally for Seychelles has been invaluable. Our joint undertakings have been marked by robust cooperation in various sectors of shared interest including the military, health, education and infrastructure development, among others.

"Our collaboration in maritime security has been pivotal in ensuring the safety and stability of the Indian Ocean Region. In addition, through our collective efforts in enhancing collaboration in cultural exchanges and human resource development, we have been able to foster mutual respect and better understanding between the people of our two countries," he mentioned.

Reaffirming his "unwavering commitment", the President of the small island nation stated he remains confident that bilateral ties with India will continue to strengthen and expand during the third term of the Modi government.

Facing common security challenges in the IOR, India and Seychelles have enhanced cooperation, especially in the field of defence engagements, over the last few years that is founded on the principles of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and the 'Five S' Vision of Sammaan (Respect) – Samvaad (Dialogue) - Sahyog (Cooperation) – Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity) articulated by PM Modi.

Along with high-profile visits, including that of the Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Naval Ships continue to make port calls at Port Victoria boosting the concept of 'collective responsibility' for maritime security in the region.

