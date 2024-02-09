SGPC chief joins protest in Nanded to reconstitute Gurdwara board

Chandigarh, Feb 9 Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday joined the protest in Nanded launched by Sikhs to force the Maharashtra government to withdraw its decision to reconstitute the gurdwara management board to take over control of the holy shrine.

Thousands of Sikhs from the neighbouring areas as well as from various parts of Maharashtra congregated in Nanded to protest against the move and demanded the old Act in which due representation was given to the SGPC, Sachkhand Hazur Khalsa Diwan, Chief Khalsa Diwan and Sikh MPs be restored.

The SGPC president, who reached in Nanded along with senior vice president Rajinder Singh Mehta and Ajmer Singh Khaira and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema, also met the Sri Hazur Sahib Jathedar, Giani Kulwant Singh, and discussed the entire issue arising out of the amendment of the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956. Dhami assured the Takhat Jathedar of the unstinted support of the SGPC and SAD to get this anti-Sikh decision reversed.

Terming the amendments made in the Takhat management Act whereby the number of government nominees has been increased from two to 12, the SGPC president said "this decision has been taken without taking into consideration the sentiments of the Sikh community. It cannot be tolerated".

He also termed the move as a direct interference in the religious affairs of the Sikhs.

Urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reconsider the arbitrary decision, Dhami said: "I am sure the Chief Minister understands that the Sikh community is best equipped to manage the affairs of the religious shrine and maintain due sanctity. It should be allowed to do so."

He said the Sri Hazur Sahib Management Act also served as a regulatory framework for the management, maintenance, and operation of Sikh gurdwaras in the region and reconstituting it would create resentment as well as a feeling of distrust in the Sikh community.

