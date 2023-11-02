SGPC condemns ‘uprooting Gurdwaras’ statement by BJP leader in Rajasthan

Amritsar, Nov 2 Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami has taken notice of the statement about “uprooting Gurdwara Sahibs upon forming government” at a BJP rally at Tijara in Rajasthan and condemned the same in strong words.

Dhami said Gurdwara Sahibs are established all over the world today to promote the principle of Sarbat Da Bhala (welfare of all), blessed by Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. He said the Gurdwaras have always helped the distressed and the needy.

"Whenever there is a calamity in the country and abroad, Gurdwaras and Sikh bodies have always been at the forefront and served humanity without any discrimination," he said in a statement.

Dhami said the hate statement about Gurdwara Sahibs during the rally is a conspiracy of the BJP leaders to defeat the holy thought of Guru Nanak Dev, which was done in the old times also. He said now again this tendency is being deliberately propped up in the country.

He said Guru Nanak Dev had brought the country and society out of the narrow-mindedness and gave the message of Sarbat Da Bhala, but today the BJP leaders are again moving towards the same thinking.

The doors of Gurdwaras are always open to everyone and such a small-minded conspiracy of the BJP leaders can never succeed, he said.

The SGPC President said at the time of this BJP rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the stage, and it was his responsibility to oppose such hateful statement on the spot. "But it is sad that even as the CM of a state, Adityanath has also become a part of this phenomenon."

He said the history is a witness that the Congress also attacked Sikh shrines under the same thinking and today the BJP is also seen walking on the same path.

The SGPC President said for the anti-Sikh statement during the rally in Rajasthan, including the Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath, the organizer of the rally and the person who made the statement should immediately apologize to the Sikh community and the BJP should also clarify its position in this regard.

In his apology, BJP leader Sandeep Dayma, who gave statement of uprooting Gurdwaras, said, “I wanted to say Masjid-Madrasa, but somehow said Gurdwara.”

But the SGPC said that he should be ashamed of this statement too, as speaking against religious places of Muslims is equally condemnable as Gurdwaras.

