SGPC leader condemns attacks by extremists worldwide, says Sikhs have contributed to India's freedom movement

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Reacting to the recent incidents of violence by extremist and separatist elements worldwide, Baljit Singh Daduwal, the Former President of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee said that such incidents affecting the Sikh community should not take place.

The former president of the SGPC, Baljit Singh Daduwal said, "It has happened frequently in America and England. Thousands of Sikhs gathered and took down the Indian Flag from the Indian embassy in England".

The SGPC leader said that Sikhs have contributed a lot to India's freedom movement.

"The tricolour has our 'Kesari' colour. We (Sikhs) have contributed to India's independence, many of us became martyrs, and our ancestors gave sacrifices. Today also, Sikh soldiers stand at the borders securing the nation and they return wrapped in tricolour," he said.

He further added saying, "We should not take any such step that affects the image of the Sikh community across the world. Peace and brotherhood are required at the moment. Punjab wants development and peace".

The matter pertains to the recent chaos being created by Khalistan supporters across the world.

On Sunday, some separatist and extremist elements vandalised the Indian High Commission in London.

Reacting to the incident, India launched a strong protest with the United Kingdom over the vandalisation incident at the Indian High Commission in London and conveyed that there is a need for the British authorities to put up adequate security set up.

Earlier, the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

A justification for the complete lack of British security that permitted these individuals to enter the High Commission premises was demanded after the incident came to the fore. In this sense, the diplomat was reminded of the fundamental responsibilities placed on the UK Government by the Vienna Convention.

After vandalism in London, Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco (SFO). Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media.

Visuals shared online show a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using them to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalist flags inside the premises.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson told , "The United States condemns the attack against the Indian Consulate and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the United States. We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them."

