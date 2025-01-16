SGPC seeks ban on Kangana’s film ‘Emergency’ in Punjab

Amritsar, Jan 16 Just a day ahead of its release, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ “misrepresents Sikh history and could spark outrage” and should be banned in the state.

In a missive, Dhami said, “If the film is released, it will incite anger and resentment among the Sikh community. Therefore, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the film is banned in the state.” The SGPC has warned that it “will strongly oppose the film if it is released”. Also, the SGPC chief has sent letters to all Deputy Commissioners regarding the imposition of the ban.

“While lodging its protest, the SGPC has already sent its executive committee resolution to the state Chief Secretary in which it was clearly stated that the screening of this movie would not be allowed in Punjab because it has been made under a scheme to defame Sikhs,” reads the letter.

The resolution demanded the Punjab government ban the screening of the movie in the state. However, sadly, the Punjab government led by you (Bhagwant Mann) did not take any step in this direction. If the movie is released on January 17, it would enrage the Sikh world, which is natural.

“

The SGPC, known as the mini-parliament of Sikh religion, manages gurdwaras in Punjab, including the holiest of all Sikh shrines, Harmandar Sahib (popularly known as Golden Temple) in Amritsar.

After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut has officially announced the new release date for her highly anticipated film ‘Emergency’. The movie will hit theatres on January 17. The film was originally slated for release on September 6, 2024.

