SGPGIMS to have separate transgender clinic

Lucknow, Nov 10 The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will start a dedicated multidisciplinary transgender clinic very soon.

SGPGI director Prof. R. K Dhimanmade this announcement during an awareness workshop on ‘Medical Issues of Transgenders - Right To Health Initiative’ held on Thursday.

The workshop, organised by the departments of hepatology, endocrinology and Education Foundation of PGI, aimed at increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about medical issues of transgenders and their problems in accessing healthcare, said Prof. Dhiman.

“Transgenders are people who perceive their gender identity as different from their gender by birth. On account of poor acceptance in society, these people face difficulty and stigmatiation in accessing and utilizing health care facilities,” he said.

A dedicated clinic would help resolve several issues faced by the community.

A panel of doctors also delivered talks on medical issues of transgender.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor