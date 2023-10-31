SGPGI’s advanced diabetic centre to become functional soon

Lucknow, Oct 31 The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) advanced diabetic centre will become functional soon as a one stop centre for all complications related to the disease under one roof.

Likely to be inaugurated on the institute’s foundation day in December, the 40-bed centre will start functioning by January 2024.

Officials concerned said that a proposal to purchase modern equipment worth Rs 24 crore has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government, while the work on the recruitment of faculty and nursing staff is also underway.

Patients suffering from diabetes are also at the risk of developing complications related to the eye, kidneys and feet.

Such patients have to travel to different departments for treatment. But after the construction of the advanced diabetic centre, all treatment related to diabetes will be available to such patients under one roof.

Endocrinologist Prof. Sushil Gupta said that the centre was the need of the hour.

He said, “About 11.4 per cent of India’s population is diabetic. This translates into 101 million persons. SGPGI alone saw 25,000 new patients last year in the OPD. In about 10,000 such patients, diabetes-led complications were noted. This included 5,000 patients with renal issues and some 600 needed treatment for management of diabetic foot.”

