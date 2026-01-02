Shabdotsav 2026: Hindi still language of youth, say participants

New Delhi, 2 Jan The three-day ‘Shabdotsav 2026’, being held in the national capital, witnessed a vibrant display of creativity with noted luminaries bringing a unique blend of literature, music, and art in the respective fields.

A wave of excitement filled the space at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium as a large number of students attended the cultural and literary festival and also shared their first-hand experiences.

As the event kicked off, a big crowd comprising youth and college students were seen visiting various book stalls and immersing themselves in various activities.

Most of them praised the initiative while emphasising how the Hindi language remains a key tool to help them connect with their roots.

A student, speaking to IANS, said, “I feel elated to be here, as it is a confluence of literature and music. The significant point is that Hindi has been given extra attention. Currently, the youth does not encourage the language, but being here, it feels great, as I will also learn a lot here.”

She further stated that such events serve to bridge the gap between youth and the country’s linguistic and cultural richness.

Another participant, who visited the venue to take part in Shabdotsav, said, “I have come to participate in Shabdotsav and have taken part in the clay modelling. Before this, I have also participated in such festivals, where human sculptures, historical monuments, and various types of artefacts were made. “

The participants stated that such platforms provide them with the opportunity to showcase their talent and learn new things. They emphasised that not only does the festival provide entertainment, but it also builds interest in language, art and culture.

Notably, the Delhi Shabdotsav 2026 is a platform where Indian stories, songs and thoughts are coming alive with over a hundred scholars from varied fields, including filmmakers, thinkers, taking part and sharing their deep insights over the next three days.

The literary festival celebrates the Indian spirit and also the country's growing self-confidence and creativity, rooted in the ancient civilisation.

