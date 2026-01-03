Shabdotsav 2026: India’s history is as ancient as Vedas, says Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan 

New Delhi, Jan 3 India has a rich and legendary history dating back to the times of Vedas and the word ‘history’ itself originated from the Indian sub-continent, said Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan on Saturday.

On the second day of 'Shabdotsav 2026', being held at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand stadium, Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan - the head of Hanuman Niwas Peeth in Ayodhya Dham was asked, "Has India's history never been written?", to which he replied that it was a complete lie and misinformation.

The Hindu saint said that this lie has repeatedly been propagated in an attempt to make it seem true and added that the word "history" itself was a gift to the world from India, stating that country’s history is as old as Vedas.

Addressing the gathering, he explained that the Vedas are the oldest literary works in the entire world and added that the word "history" has been used in India since the Upanishadic period, which proves that the tradition of historical writing is very ancient.

Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan further emphasized on the need to accommodate ancient values in modern thinking to fully understand India’s cultural richness and vastness.

Stating that the central element of Indian history is 'Shanta Rasa', he cited examples of the Ramayana and the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and told the crowd that the core sentiment of these texts is also Shanta Rasa.

Referring to ancient traditions of Indian society, he said that in India, even a son's marriage is considered difficult without knowing his history. This means that history is not limited to books but is a part of social life.

Responding to the claim that the Vedas are imaginary, he described it as a kind of mental illness. He said that it is first necessary to understand what imagination is. Every creation in the world is first born as an imagination and later becomes a reality.

He explained that those who call the Vedas imaginary don't even know that 'Kalpa' itself is a discipline and one of the six auxiliary sciences of the Vedas. What came into existence through the methodology of Kalpa proves that the imagination of the great sages was also scientific and systematic.

Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan said that till date, no scientist has been able to disprove the principles established in Vedas.

"When science has not been able to prove something false, it is unfair to call it imagination or myth, and therefore it is simply misinformation," he opined.

