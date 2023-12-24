Shah asks BJP leaders to ensure 'big win' in LS polls, make Ram Temple inauguration 'grand'

New Delhi, Dec 24 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the second day of the two-day BJP office bearers' meeting in the national capital on Saturday called on party leaders to ensure that the party wins big in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah also asked party leaders to make the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya a massive success.

According to party sources, Shah in the meeting said that the work done by the government has to be highlighted ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the party has to win the polls with a huge margin. "We have to secure such a big victory that the Opposition has to think 10 times before standing in front of us," the sources quoted Shah as saying.

The Union Home Minister also stressed on strengthening the party organisation and underlined the importance of booth-level workers.

Sources said that Shah in the meeting asked the office bearers to encourage the masses to participate in prayers and other religious activities across the country to mark the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"From January 1, BJP workers will go door to door and participate in activities like distributing Akshat, organising special prayers in temples, and lighting lamps, among others," the Union Home Minister said.

Besides this, the saffron party during the meeting also discussed the strategy for connecting new voters with the party. "For this, public meetings and conferences will be organised at different levels. Also, the party will run a massive campaign across the country to attract new voters," the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a conference of new voters on the occasion of Youth Day, they added.

BJP will focus on supporting women, the poor, youth and farmers across the country, sources said, adding that several programmes will be organised till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP leaders were instructed to disseminate information with the help of party workers about the government's efforts towards the construction of the grand Ram Temple. They were also told to go to the public and tell them about the Opposition's actions "against the construction of the Ram Temple", the sources added.

Party leaders have been directed to actively participate in the events organised by the RSS and VHP.

