Shah discusses strategy for LS polls with Bihar BJP leaders in Patna

Patna, Dec 11 Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the members of Bihar BJP's core committee in Patna on Monday.

The meeting, held at the government guest house in Patna, was attended by at least 30 leaders of the state unit, including state BJP President Samrat Choudhary, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha, LoP in Bihar Legislative Council Hari Sahani and others.

During the meeting, Shah hinted that the party's doors are open for every rebellion from JD-U or other parties.

Shah has also given necessary instructions state leaders, which they have to follow in till the Lok Sabha elections.

He asked the party leaders to avoid objecting to any particular caste in the state.

According to a party insider who was present in the meeting, one of the discussion points was whether Nitish Kumar could join the NDA. Shah reportedly said that at this point of time, it is unlikely.

The Union Home Minister further said that the leaders of Mahagathbandhan would rake up the issue of special status to Bihar till the general elections. Sources said that Shah denied giving special status to the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor