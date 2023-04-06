Shah inaugurates 54-feet tall Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat

New Delhi, April 6 On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled on Thursday a grand 54-feet tall statue of the Lord at Sarangpur temple in Botad district of Gujarat.

In a series of tweets, the Home Minister said that the magnificent statue, made up of Panchadhatu, is a wonderful example of Indian sculpture and craftsmanship. The statue will become a centre of reverence for the devotees visiting the place in the coming days.

"Today, in one of the grand temples of Kesarinandan, Salangpurdham (Gujarat), visited Maharajadhiraj Hanuman ji and offered prayers at the world-famous Shri Kasthabhanjandev temple. Devotees have unwavering faith in Bajrangbali ji's Kashtabhanjan form. Worshiped the Lord for everyone's welfare," Shah tweeted.

