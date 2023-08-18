Shah lauds CAPF's 'new legacy' of heroic work towards earth conservation

New Delhi, Aug 18 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and their family members have turned a three-year-old dream of planting five crore saplings into reality thus starting a new legacy of making plants their best friends.

Shah was addressing the All India CAPFs plantation drive in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) group centre in Greater Noida on Friday.

He said, "In July 2020 we had decided to set a target of five crore sapling plantations by December 2023. That time the entire matter seemed to be impossible. But the CAPF made it possible."

He further said that with the help of family members of CAPF the target of planting five crore saplings will be completed by December 2023.

He compared the sapling plantation driver as Mahakumbh.

"Along with ensuring the internal security of the country, the CAPFs stand by the people of the country in case of all emergencies," Shah added.

