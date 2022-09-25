Shah prepares Bihar BJP to turn around 'weak spot' Seemanchal

Patna, Sep 25 Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah has sounded the poll bugle in Bihar not only for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but also Assembly election in the state in 2025, and given the party mantra for poll victory.

At a time when the ruling Mahgathbandhan is searching to field candidates for the poll battle, Shah, during his two-day visit to the state recently, has given the Bihar BJP mantra for win.

Shah, who is disappointed with JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for severing the alliance with the BJP, attacked him while addressing the 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha'.

Importance of Shah's Seemanchal visit can be gauged from the fact that all big leaders of the BJP attended the mahasabha.

Besides, Shah, all other BJP leaders made it clear that the party's focus will be on Muslim-dominated Seemanchal which is considered "weak spot" for the saffron party.

It is being said that the BJP has made the strategy to counter Mahagathbandhan's caste equation with religious polarisation.

Zeroing in on figures, Seemanchal's four Lok Sabha seats Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Purnia, have 30-70 per cent Musim population. In Purnia division, of the 24 Assembly seats, the BJP has four.

In Purnia, two seats Purnia East and Banmankhi are with the BJP.

In Araria district, Forbesganj, Narpatganj and Sikti seats are with the BJP. Of the four Lok Sabha seats of Seemanchal, the BJP has only one Araria.

In the previous elections when the BJP and JD(U) fought the elections together, the NDA had bagged three seats. Katihar and Purnia were bagged by the JD (U).

But now, the JD(U) has joined the Mahagathbandhan.

During the Mahasabha, besides targetting Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, issues of infiltration and Rohingyas were also raked up.

After the Mahasabha, Shah, during a meeting with party MLAs and MPs, asked them to flag up issues of Rohingya Muslims, anti national activities of few organisation.

"The BJP will contest all the 40 seats in the state and is aiming to win 35 of them," a saffron party leader quoted Shah as saying.

Shah asked all MLAs to visit their areas and strengthen booth-level cadre.

A BJP leader said that though the party is "weak" in Seemanchal but strengthening it here is not so difficult.

Shah has also told Bihar leaders that he himself will monitor party's work, for which he will be frequently visiting the state.

