Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Video explaining the Meaning of 'Jihad' Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Outrage (Watch)

In the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists, including six from Maharashtra, lost their lives, the country is mourning deeply. Amidst widespread grief and calls for strict action against the perpetrators, an old video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced online. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan passionately explains the true meaning of the word ‘jihad’ in Islam, distancing it from the violent interpretations often associated with terrorism. His message, emphasizing inner struggle over external violence, is gaining attention as people seek clarity during a time of heightened emotions.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen addressing a gathering where he explains that ‘jihad’ is fundamentally about fighting the evil within oneself, not harming others. "I am a Muslim, and in Islam, 'jihad' means struggling against one’s own wrong thoughts," Khan says, countering the misconceptions linking jihad to acts of terror. "It is not about killing people on the streets," he firmly states. As debates around terrorism and religion dominate national conversations, Shah Rukh’s balanced and compassionate explanation has been hailed by many for promoting a message of peace and true understanding of Islamic teachings.

The resurfacing of this video also brings renewed focus on Shah Rukh Khan’s personal life, where he has always championed religious harmony. Married to Gauri Khan since 1991, Shah Rukh practices both Hindu and Muslim traditions at home. Gauri Khan once shared on 'Koffee with Karan' that their family celebrates Diwali, Holi, Eid, and other festivals with equal fervor. Their inclusive approach to faith stands in stark contrast to the divisive narratives often seen in public discourse today. Fans and public figures alike are sharing Shah Rukh’s old video as a powerful reminder of the real meaning of jihad — an inner journey of love, self-correction, and peace.