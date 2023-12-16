Shah should make statement in Parliament over security breach: Tejashwi

Patna, Dec 16 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement in the House over the recent Parliament security breach.

“The Union Home Minister should make a statement in the House about how such a serious security lapse happened on December 13 during the winter session of the Parliament. Parliament is considered as the most secure place in the country and attacks like this still happened there,” Yadav said.

“The elected representatives of different parties are expecting a statement from the Union Home Minister in the House. He (Shah) should clarify how such a security lapse happened in the parliament. The security agencies should be on alert to prevent such an incident in future,” the RJD leader added.

Talking to reporters here about the upcoming two-day investors' meet in the state, the Deputy Chief Minister said that it will a "historic" event where over investments to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore would be made in various sectors.

"I want to congratulate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for organizing such an event. If industries will be installed in the state, people of Bihar need not to go to any other state for jobs. They will get gobs here and also a lot of money will come into the circulation of Bihar,” Yadav said.

