Shah slams Cong & INDIA bloc, says cash seizure in J'khand an eye-opener

Patna, Dec 10 Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc over the seizure of over Rs 200 crore from a premise linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Jharkhand.

"This is the reality of INDIA bloc leaders and Congress. The leaders of the INDIA bloc always blamed us for misusing the central agencies, but now it is clear that they are blaming us only to hide their corruption. Every worker of BJP will go with this picture to every household and make the people aware of the reality of INDIA bloc leaders," Shah said after the 26th Eastern Zonal Council meeting here.

"I believe that the raids of the central agency on Congress leaders in a poor state like Jharkhand are an eye-opener for everyone. Those who are running propaganda against us have got the answer. The BJP will make it an election issue in the country. When the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, it took several measures to uproot corruption from the country," he said.

The Home Minister further said: "After the seizure of such a huge amount, the leaders of INDIA bloc are silent. I understand Congress leaders are silent, but why are the leaders of JD-U, RJD, TMC, DMK, SP and others also silent? This gives a picture of why they are campaigning against the Modi government over 'misusing' central agencies against them. They are scared of their corruption," Shah said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor